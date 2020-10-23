ASI and two others arrested transporting liquor in rajkot sent to judicial custody

The trio had told police on Wednesday that they had loaded the IMFL consignment from Rajasthan. (Representational)

VIRENDRASINH DARBAR, the assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Ahmedabad city traffic police, and two others, who were caught Tuesday allegedly ferrying a liquor consignment in Rajkot, were sent to Rajkot Central Jail in Rajkot after a local court rejected their bail pleas and sent them to judicial custody on Thursday.

As their one-day police remand ended, the Special Operations Group (SOG) of Rajkot city police produced Darbar, Krunal Shah and Mahendrasinh Vaid in a local court in Rajkot on Thursday afternoon. The three accused moved bail applications. “But the court rejected their pleas and sent them to judicial custody. Therefore, we shifted the three to Rajkot Central Jail,” SOG police inspector Rohit Raval said.

Darbar, Shah and Vaid were caught by the SOG after 72 bottles of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) were found in one of the two cars they were driving in, on Vidyanagar Main Road of Rajkot city late on Tuesday evening. SOG said that Darbar, while he was supposedly on duty in Ahmedabad, was actually piloting the car driven by Vaid and carrying liquor consignment worth Rs 1.4 lakh. The ASI and Shah were driving in a separate car and SOG said that the policeman was to get Rs 10,000 for ensuring safe passage of the consignment to its destination.

The trio had told police on Wednesday that they had loaded the IMFL consignment from Rajasthan.

Based on information shared by the Rajkot city police, the Ahmedabad city police raided Shah’s home in Naroda Smart City-2 area in Ahmedabad city and busted an illegal brewery there. An official release from the Ahmedabad city police stated that three bottles of IMFL, two cans containing 46 litres of IMFL, empty bottles, bottle caps and caps sealing machines were recovered from Shah’s home. “The accused, in order to make money, used to purchase liquor of inferior quality, store it in his house and then sell them after packing it in bottles of costly brands,” stated the release.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd