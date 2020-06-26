ASI, aide held for taking Rs 30,000 bribe: ACB

After accepting Rs 30,000 cash from the complainant, Mansukh Labkamna borrowed the complainant’s phone and called the ASI to inform him that the amount had been received, ACB said. (Representational) After accepting Rs 30,000 cash from the complainant, Mansukh Labkamna borrowed the complainant’s phone and called the ASI to inform him that the amount had been received, ACB said. (Representational)

An assistant sub-inspector (ASI) attached to Muli police station in Surendranagar district and an aide were detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) after they allegedly took Rs 30,000 bribe in Muli on Thursday.

Acting on a complaint filed on Wednesday, an ACB team led by inspector Mayurdhwajsinh Sarvaiya laid a trap at Raviraj Hotel near bus station in Muli where the aide, Mansukh Labkamna, accepted Rs 30,000 bribe from the complainant. The ACB team detained him soon after he informed ASI Mahendrasinh Jhala about accepting the amount. Later, the ASI was also detained.

“Himanshu Doshi, Assistant director of Rajkot unit of the ACB, said that the ASI demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from the complainant while the latter was in the custody of Muli police earlier this week in connection with a prohibition case.

“ASI Jhala was investigating that case. While the complainant was in police remand, the ASI demanded Rs 50,000 bribe from him for not beating him up while in custody and also not to seize his iPhone. After negotiations, the complainant agreed to pay Rs 30,000 bribe to the ASI after his release on bail. However, he filed a complaint with the Rajkot city unit of the ACB. Based on the complaint, we laid the trap today,” Doshi said.

Sarvaiya said that the complainant, a native of Muli taluka, was arrested by Muli police after 110 bottles of liquor were found in his possession.

“He walked out on bail on Wednesday and filed a complaint with the ACB. Acting on his complaint, we caught the ASI and his friend who accepted the bribe money on his behalf from the complainant,” Sarvaiya said.

The inspector said Labkamna was a farmer of Sadla village of Muli taluka. After accepting Rs 30,000 cash from the complainant, Labkamna borrowed the complainant’s phone and called the ASI to inform him that the amount had been received, ACB said.

“A different ACB team is conducting a search at Jhala’s residence. We are getting the two accused tested for Covid-19. If they test negative, they will be arrested,” the inspector added.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd