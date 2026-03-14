Fertiliser stocks for kharif ‘adequate’, says Ashwini Vaishnaw

Sharing details of the current stock position, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that as on March 13 this year, 62 lakh tonnes of urea is available, which is 10 lakh tonnes higher than on the same date last year. (File Photo)

Anticipating geopolitical uncertainty, the Central government Saturday said it had started preparing itself for the kharif season by procuring and advancing orders for fertiliser stocks from different geographies mid-February itself. This has ensured that “adequate” stocks of urea, diammonium phosphate (DAP) and NPK (nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium) fertilisers are available despite the supply disruption caused by the ongoing US and Israel war with Iran.

Demand for fertilisers peaks in the middle of May, with farmers sowing seeds over the following two months. Sharing details of the current stock position, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told reporters that as on March 13 this year, 62 lakh tonnes of urea is available, which is 10 lakh tonnes higher than on the same date last year. The DAP stocks are at 25 lakh tonnes, almost double last year’s level, and NPK fertilisers at 56 lakh tonnes are the highest ever at 56 lakh tonnes compared with 31 lakh tonnes last year, he said.