Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train launched: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai. It will be the country’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper service, after the Howrah-Kamakhya and Varanasi-New Delhi routes.

With the launch of this service, travel time between Bengaluru and Mumbai will come down to around 16 hours. Other trains currently take around 22 to more than 24 hours to cover the same distance.

Advertisement

The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate as train numbers 27652 and 27651. Its regular service will begin from SMVT Bengaluru on Monday, November 2, 2026, and from CSMT Mumbai on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The premium train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.