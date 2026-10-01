Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw flags off Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train

Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train launched: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday flagged off a new Vande Bharat Sleeper train between SMVT Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai. It will be the country’s third Vande Bharat Sleeper service, after the Howrah-Kamakhya and Varanasi-New Delhi routes.
With the launch of this service, travel time between Bengaluru and Mumbai will come down to around 16 hours. Other trains currently take around 22 to more than 24 hours to cover the same distance.
The Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will operate as train numbers 27652 and 27651. Its regular service will begin from SMVT Bengaluru on Monday, November 2, 2026, and from CSMT Mumbai on Tuesday, November 3, 2026. The premium train will be operated and maintained by the South Western Railway (SWR) zone.
During its journey, the train will stop at eight railway stations. These are: Anantapur, Guntakal, Raichur, Yadgir, Kalaburagi, Solapur, Pune, and Kalyan. A total of two Vande Bharat Sleeper trainsets will be deployed on the Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru route.
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper train ticket sees huge demand
Ticket bookings for the Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express opened at 8 am on October 31. However, tickets for the initial few days were booked within hours, with passengers now seeing waiting lists across different travel classes.
According to the IRCTC ticket booking portal, train number 27652 (SMVT Bengaluru-CSMT Mumbai Vande Bharat Express) is fully booked in Second AC and First AC for the first day of operation.
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper ticket price
The Bengaluru-Mumbai-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Sleeper Express comprises 16 coaches, with three classes of travel: Third AC, Second AC and First AC. The fare for Third AC on the route is Rs 2,810, while Second AC is priced at Rs 3,630 and First AC at Rs 4,450.
Bengaluru–Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Fare Chart
Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express: Timings
Train number 27652 Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat Sleeper Express will depart from SMVT Bengaluru at 19:45 hrs and arrive in CSMT Mumbai at 11:55 hrs the next day. The train will operate six days a week, except Mondays.