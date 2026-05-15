Ashwini Vaishnaw approves 3 new railway projects to boost connectivity in West Bengal

Railway projects in West Bengal: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved three major infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in West Bengal. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Vaishnaw said that following discussions, three railway projects have been sanctioned, including doubling works, the introduction of a new train service and surveys for new rail lines.

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New rail projects in West Bengal

The new railway projects sanctioned include: the doubling of the New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri railway line, preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Salboni-Adra third line project, and the introduction of a new Kolkata–Jaipur train service.

The new Kolkata-Jaipur Express will operate between Santragachi and Khatipura as train numbers 18061/18062. The train service will run via Kharagpur.