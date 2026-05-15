Ashwini Vaishnaw approves 3 new railway projects to boost connectivity in West Bengal

Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved three new railway projects aimed at improving connectivity and rail infrastructure in West Bengal.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readMay 15, 2026 07:40 PM IST
3 new railway projects approved to improve West Bengal connectivity: Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image generated using AI)3 new railway projects approved to improve West Bengal connectivity: Ashwini Vaishnaw (Image generated using AI)
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Railway projects in West Bengal: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved three major infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in West Bengal. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Vaishnaw said that following discussions, three railway projects have been sanctioned, including doubling works, the introduction of a new train service and surveys for new rail lines.

Also Read | Railways speeds up Puri-Konark line project to improve connectivity along coastal Odisha

New rail projects in West Bengal

The new railway projects sanctioned include: the doubling of the New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri railway line, preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Salboni-Adra third line project, and the introduction of a new Kolkata–Jaipur train service.

The new Kolkata-Jaipur Express will operate between Santragachi and Khatipura as train numbers 18061/18062. The train service will run via Kharagpur.

In the Union Budget 2026-27, the Ministry of Railways allocated Rs 14,205 crore for railway infrastructure projects in West Bengal.

Introduction of Berhampore Court-Lalgola local train

Meanwhile, Eastern Railway (ER) on Friday announced the introduction of a new 31777 Berhampore Court–Lalgola EMU Local train service and the extension of the existing 31776 Krishnapur–Cossimbazar local train up to Lalgola in the Sealdah Division with effect from May 18, 2026.

“31776 Krishnapur – Berhampore local will leave Krishnapur at 06:55 hrs. as usual to reach Berhampore Court station at 07:47 hrs. and 31777 Berhampore Court – Lalgola EMU Local will leave Berhampore Court station at 08:35 hrs. to reach Lalgola at 09:35 hrs. with effect from 18.05.2026,” the ER said in a release.

Earlier this month, the national transporter approved multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 895.30 crore to boost line capacity and improve freight train operations in the state. These includes:

  • Construction of Bridge No. 520 (UP & DN, substructure) between the Madhukunda-Damodar section in Adra Division
  • Power system upgradation for Kolkata Metro

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
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Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors. Professional Journey Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com. Education & Expertise Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities: Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta Areas of Coverage Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More

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