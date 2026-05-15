Ashwini Vaishnaw approves 3 new railway projects to boost connectivity in West Bengal

Railway projects in West Bengal:Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has approved three major infrastructure projects to improve connectivity in West Bengal. In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, Vaishnaw said that following discussions, three railway projects have been sanctioned, including doubling works, the introduction of a new train service and surveys for new rail lines.
The new railway projects sanctioned include: the doubling of the New Jalpaiguri-Siliguri railway line, preparation of a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Salboni-Adra third line project, and the introduction of a new Kolkata–Jaipur train service.
The new Kolkata-Jaipur Express will operate between Santragachi and Khatipura as train numbers 18061/18062. The train service will run via Kharagpur.
The Ministry of Railways, Government of India (GoI), has sanctioned three new schemes/items/services for the State of West Bengal, and accordingly 3 subject letters were received from Hon’ble Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw to Hon’ble Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari. pic.twitter.com/wPvJ9tpwRy
In the Union Budget 2026-27, the Ministry of Railways allocated Rs 14,205 crore for railway infrastructure projects in West Bengal.
Introduction of Berhampore Court-Lalgola local train
Meanwhile, Eastern Railway (ER) on Friday announced the introduction of a new 31777 Berhampore Court–Lalgola EMU Local train service and the extension of the existing 31776 Krishnapur–Cossimbazar local train up to Lalgola in the Sealdah Division with effect from May 18, 2026.
“31776 Krishnapur – Berhampore local will leave Krishnapur at 06:55 hrs. as usual to reach Berhampore Court station at 07:47 hrs. and 31777 Berhampore Court – Lalgola EMU Local will leave Berhampore Court station at 08:35 hrs. to reach Lalgola at 09:35 hrs. with effect from 18.05.2026,” the ER said in a release.
Earlier this month, the national transporter approved multiple infrastructure projects worth Rs 895.30 crore to boost line capacity and improve freight train operations in the state. These includes:
Construction of Bridge No. 520 (UP & DN, substructure) between the Madhukunda-Damodar section in Adra Division
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More