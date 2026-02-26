Ashwini Vaishnaw warns digital platforms on deepfakes, calls for mandatory consent in AI content

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Thursday urged digital platforms to take responsibility for the content they host, ensure fair revenue sharing and introduce safeguards against misuse of artificial intelligence.

“Platforms must take responsibility for the content that is hosted by them. The online safety of children and all citizens is the responsibility of the platforms,” Vaishnaw said at the Digital News Publishers Association (DNPA) Conclave, stressing that digital intermediaries have evolved into powerful media outlets.

Highlighting concerns over misinformation and deepfakes, the minister warned that unchecked synthetic content threatens public trust. “The time is gone when platforms could say they are not responsible for content. Those times are gone. Platforms have changed from being pure intermediaries to becoming hosts to the world,” he said.

On AI-generated material, Vaishnaw made consent a central issue. “How can a video of a famous news anchor be generated without consent, how can an IT industry leader’s video appear without his consent asking people to do something. This is not acceptable. Consent must be mandatory,” he said.

He also called for equitable revenue distribution, saying, “I request all platforms to rethink their negotiation policies. If voluntary action is not taken, many countries have already shown that legal pathways exist.”

Addressing broader digital risks, the minister said, “Information, even misinformation, can spread to millions within hours. Therefore, the time has come for platforms to take responsibility.”

Vaishnaw added that Parliament has recently passed legislation aimed at curbing online gaming addiction and said platforms must act proactively against cyber fraud and cybercrime, warning that failure to adhere to core principles would make them accountable under the law.

The minister for Information and Broadcasting, Railways and IT said the society is struggling with several issues that need to be addressed in the next decade — online safety, authenticity of news content, safety of the children, protection against obscenity and protection against synthetically generated fake content.

“All these issues require decisive steps today because they are challenging and even destroying the fundamental tenets of our society: trust in institutions built over centuries,” he said.