MoS Ashwini Kumar makes controversial remark, calls Rahul Gandhi ‘gutter bug’

Ashwini Kumar Choubey, the Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, on Saturday launched a vitriolic attack on Rahul Gandhi, comparing the Congress chief with “naali ke keede” (sewer bug).

“Pradhan mantri gagan ke jaisa aur aaj ka Congress ka adhyaksh hai unka aakaar kaisa, naali ke keede jaisa (Our PM is like the sky but what about the Congress chief? He is like insects in the gutter),” Choubey was quoted by ANI as saying. He was addressing a programme in Bihar’s Sasaram when he made the controversial statement.

Known for making contentious remarks, MoS Choubey last month had called the Congress president an “impersonator” adorning several faces and claimed that he would “finish” the party. “Rahul Gandhi is an impersonator (bahrupiya) and wants to adorn several faces but he is a child (bauwa). He will finish the party. It will be Congress president who will put his party into the graves,” Choubey had said.

Earlier, the minister also ran into controversy for calling the then Congress president Sonia Gandhi as the mythical demon “Putana”, and referring to Rahul as a “foreign parrot”.

