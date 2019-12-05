‘Never had onions, unaware about situation’: Ashwini Choubey on rising onion prices

Union MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey Union MoS Ashwini Kumar Choubey

Amid a raging debate over the rising price of onions across the country, Union Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey Thursday said he never had onions and is unaware of the situation. “I am a vegetarian. I have never tasted an onion. So, how will a person like me know about the situation (market prices) of onions,” he said.

Earlier today, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Lok Sabha that she belongs to a family “that has little to do with onions”. “Main itna lehsun, pyaaz nahi khati hoon ji. Main aise pariwar se aati hoon jaha onion, pyaaz se matlab nahi rakhte (I do not eat onions and garlic much. I come from a family where we have little to do with onions),” Sitharaman said in response to a question posed by NCP leader Supriya Sule. However, she said that the government has taken several steps to check the rising prices of onion and improve technology for better storage of the kitchen staple.

Prices of onion in many places have crossed Rs 100 per kg because of less production.

On Monday, the Union Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution asked state-run MMTC to place an order for the import of 11,000 metric tons (MT) of onions from Turkey.

It also said that the fresh direction for import of 11,000 MT of onions was in addition to the 6,090 MT of onions which will start arriving from Egypt mid-December.

