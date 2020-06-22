Ashwani Kumar: ‘Time for nation to present united face against China’

Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar Former Law Minister Ashwani Kumar

Senior Congress leader Ashwani Kumar on Sunday said while the opposition cannot be faulted for asking the government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi “pertinent questions”, it is time for the nation to present a “united face” against China.

Arguing that the Indian diplomacy is now on test, Kumar said, “We must lend the moral support of the entire nation for them to leverage the goodwill enjoyed by India in the comity of nations.” He said “Chinese aggression will be resisted by the full might of the Indian state” and asserted India’s “response to Chinese brutality must factor the need to avenge the martyrdom of our brave soldiers who gave the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty”.

“When the opposition wants to ask some questions, particularly when these are concerned with national security, the opposition cannot be faulted in raising pertinent questions…. At this time, the nation has to show a unity of purpose and therefore we must present a united face against the aggressor,” Kumar said.

He also noted Congress president Sonia Gandhi’s statement that while dealing with the Chinese, the nation stands behind the Army and the government.

