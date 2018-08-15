Ashutosh’s resignation: AAP insiders claim he was upset on being denied Rajya Sabha ticket

Arvind Kejriwal said that he can’t accept the resignation. Arvind Kejriwal said that he can’t accept the resignation.

Ashutosh on Wednesday resigned from the Aam Aadmi Party citing “very very personal reasons”. His resignation, however, was not accepted by his party convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who said it will not happen “in this lifetime”. Other AAP leaders also expressed disappointment over Ashutosh’s resignation.

His resignation, however, is being interpreted differently, with some AAP insiders claiming that he was unhappy over the party’s decision to send a businessman to Rajya Sabha from Delhi. Others claimed that he was “angry” over being denied a Rajya Sabha ticket by the party, a PTI report said.

Senior AAP functionary and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, “We all will request Ashutosh to take his resignation back.” He wrote on Twitter that his relationship with Ashutosh will remain lifelong despite his resignation from the party. “His leaving the party is not less than a jolt to my heart,” Singh tweeted. “We all will request Ashutosh ji to take back his resignation,” he added.

हम सब मिलकर @ashutosh83B जी से अनुरोध करेंगे की वो अपना फ़ैसला वापस लें। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 15, 2018

ज़िंदगी में एक अच्छे दोस्त, एक सच्चे इन्सान, एक भरोसेमन्द साथी के रूप में @ashutosh83B जी से मेरा रिश्ता जीवन पर्यन्त रहेगा, उनका पार्टी से अलग होना मेरे लिये एक हृदय विदारक घटना से कम नही। — Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) August 15, 2018

Gopal Rai, the convenor of the AAP’s Delhi unit, said Ashutosh was not “angry”, adding, “everyone has the right to take personal decisions.”

Meanwhile, Ashutosh described his association with the Kejriwal-led party as “beautiful and revolutionary”, while urging the media to respect his privacy and not to chase him for sound bites.

Kejriwal, the AAP national convener, reacted: “How can we ever accept ur resignation (sic)?,” and added in Hindi, “Na, is janam mein to nahin (not in this lifetime)”.

How can we ever accept ur resignation? ना, इस जनम में तो नहीं। https://t.co/r7Y3tTcIOZ — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 15, 2018

Saurabh Bhardwaj, the chief spokesperson of the AAP’s Delhi unit, said Ashutosh’s resignation was not accepted and he was urged to reconsider his decision. Senior AAP leader Dilip K Pandey also lamented the loss and expressed his disappointment in a poetic verse.

However, a senior party leader said that Ashutosh was “indifferent and less active” towards the party matters of late. The former journalist had contested the 2014 Lok Sabha election from Chandni Chowk on and managed to bag over three lakh votes, more than Congress veteran Kapil Sibal and over a lakh less than the BJP’s Harsh Vardhan. Ashutosh was also a member of the top decision-making body of the AAP — the Political Affairs Committee (PAC).

(With PTI inputs)

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App