When Ashok Parnami was Rajasthan BJP chief, son had set up a firm with Sanjay Jain

BJP leader Ashok Parnami. (File photo) BJP leader Ashok Parnami. (File photo)

Four years ago, when Ashok Parnami was the Rajasthan BJP President, his son Udai Parnami had entered into a partnership with Sanjay Bardia alias Jain — now arrested for allegedly conspiring to topple the Ashok Gehlot government — and floated a limited liability partnership firm Kuber Prime Infrastructure.

According to documents obtained from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and accessed by The Indian Express, Kuber Prime Infrastructure was incorporated on June 2, 2016, as an LLP with the Registrar of Companies in Jaipur. The first subscriber list shows Sanjay Bardia and Udai Parnami as designated partners, with each contributing Rs 50,000 as capital.

Udai’s address mentioned in the Letter of Consent for the partnership is the same as provided by his father Ashok Parnami in the affidavit he submitted ahead of the 2018 Assembly election. Ashok Parnami, a BJP candidate, had lost the elections from the Adarsh Nagar constituency.

Udai, however, is no longer a partner in the firm now. He quit January-end 2017, after giving a notice of intention to resign as a designated partner on January 31, 2017, documents show. A day before he resigned, Udai appointed Sanjay Bardia’s wife Vineeta Bardia as a designated partner.

When contacted, Udai Parnami told The Indian Express, “I met him (Sanjay Bardia) through someone when we wanted to do a project in the coal sector. We had incorporated the company after I liked the work, but later it didn’t seem alright to me. Moreover, no transactions had taken place and since the project didn’t materialise, I tendered my resignation. You can see that no work had taken place during that period. Ever since my resignation, I am not in touch with him.”

Udai said he was a businessman and not in the BJP.

At present, Sanjay Bardia and his wife Vineeta Bardia are the two designated partners in the firm.

Bardia was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan police on July 17 after an FIR was lodged under IPC sections pertaining to criminal conspiracy and sedition following a complaint by Government Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi.

Both Congress and BJP have accused Bardia of being close to the other party. A native of Lunkaransar in Bikaner who shifted to Jaipur 15-20 years ago, he is known in the state capital’s political circles as a middleman who floated between the two parties.

The Congress had circulated photos of Jain with Vasundhara Raje to suggest his proximity to the former BJP chief minister. Calling Bardia a BJP leader, Congress media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala had sought an investigation into his role.

Ashok Parnami was an MLA for two terms from 2008 till 2018, and had earlier served as Mayor of Jaipur for four years till 2008. A known Raje loyalist, he was appointed as the President of the Rajasthan BJP in February 2014, shortly after Raje started her second term as Chief Minister when the Congress’s strength in the Assembly was reduced to 21 in 2013.

Parnami resigned as state BJP President in April 2018, after the BJP lost all three parliamentary and Assembly bye-elections in the state. The post remained vacant for nearly two months primarily because Raje opposed the candidature of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who is now Union Jal Shakti Minister and alleged by the Congress to be one of the conspirators in the attempt to destabilise the Gehlot government.

