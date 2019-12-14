As company faces ED probe, Ashok Lavasa’s son quits as director

Ashok Lavasa’s (above) son has made three appearances before the ED since it launched an investigation. (file photo) Ashok Lavasa’s (above) son has made three appearances before the ED since it launched an investigation. (file photo)

Abir Lavasa, son of Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa, has resigned as the director of Nourish Organic Foods Pvt Ltd in the wake of the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) investigation against the company.

When contacted by The Indian Express on Friday, Abir confirmed that he resigned on December 3 and said the company hasn’t accepted it yet. He did not comment further.

Abir has made three appearances before the ED since it launched an investigation against Nourish Organic Foods for alleged violation of foreign exchange laws.

As first reported by The Indian Express on November 12, the ED is looking at the Rs 7.25 crore raised by Nourish Organic Foods Pvt Ltd in March, 2019, from Saama Capital, a Mauritius-based, India-focused early-stage investor.

Saama Capital has invested in a number of start-ups in India including PayTM, ChaiPoint, Vistaar (NBFC), Snapdeal and SKS Microfinance. Abir had been the director of Nourish Organic Foods Pvt Ltd since November 14, 2017.

Sources close to Abir said that he decided to resign to “save the company from any further harassment”.

Three members of the Lavasa family, including Ashok Lavasa’s wife, are under the scanner of the Income Tax Department for alleged non-declaration of income and disproportionate assets. Nourish Organic and Ashok Lavasa’s sister, Shakuntala Lavasa who is a pediatrician, have also received I-T notices.

Ashok Lavasa is one of the three commissioners in the Election Commission (EC) who had on five occasions opposed the clean chit given by the EC to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and former BJP president Amit Shah on charges of violating the Model Code of Conduct during the campaign for the Lok Sabha elections.

Lavasa, who is second in seniority to Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora, had later recused himself from EC meetings on the MCC.

