Ashok Khemka: ‘Governance no longer service, it’s a business’

Transferred 53 times in 29 years of service, IAS officer Ashok Khemka has lashed out at the Haryana government saying that “governance is no longer a service, it is a business”, and sought Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s permission to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to “brief” him “in public interest”.

Khemka, principal secretary of the Science and Technology Department, was transferred to the Archives Department by the Haryana government in the last week of November. He was transferred last in March from the Sports and Youth Affairs Department, where he had spent 15 months.

In a Demi-Official (DO) letter to Khattar, Khemka has vociferously objected to his last transfer. The Chief Minister’s office has received Khemka’s letter, but Khattar is yet to react to it.

This is the first time Khemka has objected to his transfers and written to the CM raising objections. “Small minds tend to humiliate and cause fear to detract from doing one’s duty honestly and effectively. Governance is no longer a service, it is a business. Only a few fools like me will think and act like trustees of the public faith. Hoping against hope that you will not throw the letter into the dustbin. I also request you to please accord me permission to write and seek audience from the Prime Minister on the issues highlighted in this letter in public interest,” Khemka’s letter to Khattar read. He called most of his transfers a “violation”of the IAS (Cadre) Rules.

In his letter, Khemka also recalled his October 2012 order in which he had cancelled the mutation between Robert Vadra-owned M/s Skylight Hospitality Ltd and real-estate giant DLF. “The most prominent scam highlighted by your party was the DLF-Skylight Hospitality license black-marketing. Instead of action, those who licensed Skylight, facilitated black-marketing to DLF, allowed benami license renewal, favoured DLF with sweetheart deals like the Rapid Metro passing through their prime properties or the managed auction of Wazirabad forests became Chief Secretary, Secretary to GOI and even managed post-retirement lucrative sinecures… The promise made to the nation at the time of the 2014 elections is now forgotten,” Khemka wrote.

Reacting to his last transfer on November 27, Khemka said, “I request you to consider the file carefully at your level, which point to financial corruption in the award of GIS related tenders in some departments like GIS-based property survey in Urban Local Bodies…”

