Ashok Gehlot’s brother questioned by ED in fertiliser diversion case

Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday questioned businessman Agrasen Gehlot in connection with its probe into irregularities in export of fertiliser between 2007 and 2009. Agrasen is Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s elder brother.

This is the second time Agrasen was questioned in connection with the case. Sources said he arrived at the ED office at around 11.30 am and was questioned till late evening.

The alleged irregularities are related to the import and use of Muriate of Potash (MoP). It is imported by Indian Potash Limited (IPL) and distributed to farmers, through companies, at subsidised rates. IPL is concerned with import-handling, promotion and marketing of Potash in the entire country, and provides it at subsidised rates to farmers.

According to officials, between 2007 and 2009, Agrasen, who was an authorised IPL dealer, bought MoP at subsidised rates and instead of distributing to farmers, he sold it to a few companies, which in turn exported it to Malaysia and Singapore in the guise of Industrial Salt. MoP is under the list of items which are banned for export. Directorate of Revenue Intelligence had unearthed the irregularities in 2012-13.

“He (Agrasen) has been questioned on the findings of the Customs department which had first investigated the matter and levied a penalty. We are probing the case with the angle of money laundering…” an ED official said on Monday. On July 22 last year – amid a political crisis in Rajasthan – ED had carried out searches at 13 locations, including those linked to Agrasen and his company Anupam Krishi.