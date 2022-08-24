‘Hearing it from media’: Ashok Gehlot on reports of Sonia Gandhi offering him Congress president post

Reacting to reports of Congress president Sonia Gandhi offering him the top position in the party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday said he had no information about the news and was hearing it from the media.
“I don’t know about this. I’m fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The reports emerged following Sonia’s meeting with Gehlot on Tuesday, which came a day after Gehlot argued that the Congress was “unanimously” in favour of Rahul taking over the reins of the party. Gehlot, however, remained tightlipped about the details of the meeting.
Late Tuesday night, the party stated that Sonia would be travelling abroad on Wednesday for medical check-ups and she’d be accompanied by her children and party leaders Priyanka and Rahul.
The Congress is expected to announce the schedule of the election of the party president in a few days.
With Rahul still reluctant, a section of the senior Congress leaders believe that the “ideal scenario” would then be for interim president Sonia Gandhi to continue leading the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But Rahul is said to be of the view that no one from the family should head the party.
On Monday, Gehlot stated, “If Rahul Gandhi is not made the party chief, it will lead to disappointment among the Congress workers in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should understand the sentiments of the common Congress workers across the country and he himself should accept this post.”
