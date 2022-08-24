scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, August 24, 2022

‘Hearing it from media’: Ashok Gehlot on reports of Sonia Gandhi offering him Congress president post

On Tuesday, Sonia Gandhi met Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. The meeting came a day after Gehlot argued that the Congress was “unanimously” in favour of Rahul taking over the reins of the party.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Express File Photo)

Reacting to reports of Congress president Sonia Gandhi offering him the top position in the party, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday said he had no information about the news and was hearing it from the media.

“I don’t know about this. I’m fulfilling duties that have been assigned to me,” Gehlot was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

The reports emerged following Sonia’s meeting with Gehlot on Tuesday, which came a day after Gehlot argued that the Congress was “unanimously” in favour of Rahul taking over the reins of the party. Gehlot, however, remained tightlipped about the details of the meeting.

Late Tuesday night, the party stated that Sonia would be travelling abroad on Wednesday for medical check-ups and she’d be accompanied by her children and party leaders Priyanka and Rahul.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...Premium
‘Not rigid on any auto fuel tech, but petrol, diesel alternatives needed’...
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explainedPremium
‘Worst in 500 years’: Europe’s great drought, explained
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...Premium
‘Children of the sea’ protest Vizhinjam port project: ‘Will not surrender...
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...Premium
If FM Sitharaman can take credit for economic success, she must take blam...

The Congress is expected to announce the schedule of the election of the party president in a few days.

With Rahul still reluctant, a section of the senior Congress leaders believe that the “ideal scenario” would then be for interim president Sonia Gandhi to continue leading the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But Rahul is said to be of the view that no one from the family should head the party.

On Monday, Gehlot stated, “If Rahul Gandhi is not made the party chief, it will lead to disappointment among the Congress workers in the country. Many people will sit at home and we will suffer. He (Rahul Gandhi) should understand the sentiments of the common Congress workers across the country and he himself should accept this post.”

First published on: 24-08-2022 at 01:04:11 pm
Next Story

Asus announces six Creator series laptops: Check specs, price

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Top News

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

No toll plazas, cameras to read number plates: Gadkari unveils plan

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

The whistleblower claim that Twitter hired Indian Govt 'agents', explained

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Fitch says Adani is 'over leveraged' — what does over leveraging mean in business?

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

Trinamool Congress removes its Tripura president, no reasons given yet

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Kerala judge who made 'sexually provocative dresses' remark transferred

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Opinion | If FM can take credit for success, she must take blame for failures

Premium
Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Kerala Police book MLA K T Jaleel over his Azad Kashmir remark

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film
Vikram Vedha teaser

Hrithik, Saif's face-off promises big scale mass film

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time
SPONSORED

Serving The Nation, One Sip At A Time

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur
SPONSORED

Insipiring Talent: "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Scholarship" By Manipal University Jaipur

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine
SPONSORED

EROS Group - Director Avneesh Sood Conferred 'Most Influential Indian' Award In London By ELITE Magazine

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 24: Latest News
Advertisement