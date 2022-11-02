scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022

Ashok Gehlot responds to Sachin Pilot’s jibe: ‘Should not make such remarks… want everyone to follow discipline’

Sachin Pilot, earlier in the day, took potshots at Ashok Gehlot over the praise the Rajasthan Chief Minister received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File)

Hours after Congress leader Sachin Pilot took a swipe at Ashok Gehlot over the praise the Rajasthan Chief Minister received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the latter on Wednesday said “they should not make such remarks right now”.

CM Gehlot said, “Venugopal ji had said that no one will make comments (against other leaders in the party). So we want everyone to follow discipline in the party.”

Drawing new party chief Mallikarjun Kharge’s attention towards the pending decision on notices to three loyalists of the Chief Minister, Pilot, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister, called for action against Rajasthan MLAs who in September allegedly engineered a boycott of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting.

Addressing the media at his residence in Jaipur, Pilot said: “It’s interesting that the PM praised (CM) yesterday. It mustn’t be taken lightly. Because the PM similarly praised Ghulam Nabi Azad in Parliament and we all saw what happened.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...Premium
Dial 1930, not 112: Bengaluru police in-house set-up to tackle cyber crim...
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...Premium
Morbi Bridge Collapse | Bridge cable rusted, not repaired, police tell co...
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governorPremium
Arif Mohammad Khan is overreaching in his role as governor
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...Premium
Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing amid domestic, global turmoil: Significance of ...
Also Read in Political Pulse: |Why Sachin Pilot spoke out: Ashok Gehlot’s frequent barbs, silent high command

On Tuesday, CM Gehlot shared a stage with PM Modi, who attended a program at Mangarh Dham in Rajasthan’s Banswara. Speaking at the event, PM Modi said, “Ashok ji and I have worked together as chief ministers. He was the senior-most in our lot. He is still one of the senior-most chief ministers among those who are sitting on the stage right now.”

The strained relations between Pilot and Gehlot deepened following the events of September 25, when scores of MLAs, apparently annoyed over the Congress high command’s “unilateral” decision to opt for a new CM without consulting them, skipped a Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting and submitted their resignation to Assembly Speaker CP Joshi.

Though Congress general secretary K C Venugopal directed party leaders in the state to refrain from making “public statements against other leaders or about party’s internal matters”, Gehlot sidestepped this advisory and on October 2 he attacked Pilot at length as well as the then party state in-charge Ajay Maken, without naming either of them.

First published on: 02-11-2022 at 04:36:23 pm
Next Story

Barbarian movie review: The buzziest horror film of the year delivers bang for the buck thrills

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 02: Latest News
Advertisement