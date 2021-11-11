Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot meet top Congress leaders in Delhi

The Congress high command on Wednesday is learnt to have nudged Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot to carry out a long pending expansion and reshuffle of his Cabinet and include some of Sachin Pilot’s loyalists. Both Gehlot and Pilot met senior Congress leaders in Delhi.

The issue of a Cabinet reshuffle, political appointments to various boards and corporations and restructuring of the state Congress unit have been hanging fire for long. The Pilot camp has alleged that Gehlot is delaying the Cabinet reshuffle, which, they believe, is the first step towards reconciliation.

Pilot, sources said, met AICC general secretary in charge of organisation, K C Venugopal, in the morning and left for Rajasthan. Gehlot met Venugopal, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and AICC in-charge of Rajasthan Ajay Maken later.

Sources said the Congress leadership is keen that the Cabinet reshuffle takes place immediately and some of Pilot’s supporters are accommodated. Pilot had met senior leader Rahul Gandhi last month and discussed the much-delayed expansion. While Maken has made multiple visits to Rajasthan in recent months, the reshuffle is yet to happen.