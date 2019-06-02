Ashok Gehlot rejects minister’s resignation

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has rejected the resignation of Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria.

Talking to journalists in Bhilwara on Saturday, Gehlot said that Kataria became “emotional” after the party lost by more than one lakh votes in his Assembly constituency.

“The Congress party couldn’t succeed across the nation and, most of all, there has never been such a gap, of loss, across the states. So I told him that it isn’t so that the party has lost only in his constituency, and that the party couldn’t succeed on most seats. Hence, there is no need for him to get emotional and submit his resignation and so I rejected his resignation and asked him to continue,” the Chief Minister said.