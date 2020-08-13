Rajasthan: BJP to move no-confidence motion against Ashok Gehlot govt tomorrow

Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly, Gulab Chand Kataria (Left)and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.

The BJP will Friday move a no-confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan, said Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Gulab Chand Kataria. The decision was taken at a BJP legislature party meeting held in Jaipur Thursday.

“Coronavirus cases are on the rise and the law and order situation is badly deteriorating. Attempts were made to link those, who were arrested by the SOG (Special Operations Group) over allegations of conspiring to topple the government, with BJP but the government failed in this. We will mention all these issues in the proposal,” Kataria was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

He also said even though the political crisis in the Congress has been resolved, all is still not good in that party as “one is going to east and the other to west”.

The opposition party’s decision comes after a nearly month-long political crisis in Rajasthan that witnessed Congress leader Sachin Pilot openly rebelling against Chief Minister Gehlot along with 18 other party MLAs.

The Rajasthan Assembly’s special session begins Friday.

BJP to move no confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot govt tomorrow at the Rajasthan Assembly, says leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria @IndianExpress — Deep Mukherjee (@manwithaquill) August 13, 2020

The party also revoked the suspension of MLAs Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Vishvendra. The two were suspended from the primary membership of the party for their alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Gehlot government.

The Congress party has maintained that the crisis was a “closed chapter” and all legislators supporting its government will work towards strengthening the state government and fighting COVID-19 and economic calamities.

On Wednesday, Gehlot while speaking to reporters said that the return of the rebel MLAs was a “win of citizens”.

“This win, in reality, this is the win of citizens of the state. All the citizens of the state boosted the confidence of our MLAs by calling them (and telling them) ‘no worries, don’t worry if it takes a month or two, the government should win, the government should be stable, and then you come to our homes.’ So this is the win of passion of citizens of the state,” Gehlot had said.

He also said that more than 100 MLAs living together for a month “is a big thing in itself and this has never happened in India’s history,” adding that it was time to “forget and forgive” and move on in the interest of the nation.

The party has also planned a Congress Legislative Party (CLP) Thursday evening in which Gehlot and Pilot are expected to be seen together after a month.

Meanwhile, the BJP’s national leadership is learnt to have cautioned the state leaders to stay united and asked former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who has maintained a distance from the activities in Jaipur, to ensure that the party’s MLAs remain together.

(Inputs from PTI)

