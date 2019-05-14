Gehlot: PM’s politics over Alwar rape case to win polls

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has commented on the Alwar gangrape without having proper information about the case, and termed the PM’s remarks as ‘political accusations’.

Modi had accused the Rajasthan government of suppressing news related to the gangrape because of the elections, and attacked the Congress for playing “votebank politics”.

On Monday, Gehlot alleged that Modi had levelled these allegations in order to reap benefit in the sixth and seventh stage of the Lok Sabha elections.

“As soon as the government came to know about it, the SP came to know about it on April 30, the FIR was lodged on May 2 and action has been taken regularly…All the accused have been arrested. The PM is taking the name of Thana Ghazi in his rallies… accusing, but at the same time, the places where his party has state governments, even in Rajasthan… so many incidents happened, shameful incidents,” Gehlot told reporters.

He said his government has taken action by suspending the SHO and removing the SP. “The way politics is being played over Thana Ghazi to win elections, I feel the public understands this… As PM, the way you are saying things without any information, that can’t be said,” he added.

On BSP chief Mayawati, who had called for the Supreme Court to act, Gehlot said that as a leader of the Dalit community her comments were “natural”.