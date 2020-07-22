Ashok Gehlot writes to PM, alleges Union minister’s involvement in ‘bid to topple’ Rajasthan govt

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (File/PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (File/PTI)

Amid the political turmoil in the state, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Wednesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging “attempt to topple” his government while naming some BJP leaders, including Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

In the letter written in Hindi, Gehlot said that at a time when the country is struggling with a pandemic, the central government is busy playing a prominent role in bringing down Congress governments in states.

Rajasthan CM @ashokgehlot51 writes to @narendramodi, says attempts being made to topple Rajasthan govt which is “gross insult” to the mandate and “open violation of constitutional values.” Says @gssjodhpur and some very ambitious people of Congress are involved.@IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/jbF7UqUPiE — Hamza Khan (@Hamzwa) July 22, 2020

“For some time, attempts are being made to destabilise democratically elected governments. This is a gross insult to the people’s mandate and in open violation of constitutional values. Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh are examples of this,” he said.

“At this time, our priority is to save people’s lives from the COVID-19 pandemic. However, attempts are being made to topple an elected government. Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, other BJP leaders and some over-ambitious people of our party are involved in this,” he added.

Shekhawat’s name cropped up in the matter after one Gajendra Singh was named in separate FIRs lodged by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) and Anti-Corruption Bureau, along with Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and businessman Sanjay Jain. The FIRs were filed on the basis of two purported audio clips.

The SOG of the Rajasthan Police has served a notice to Union minister Shekhawat under a CrPC section which requires him to appear before the investigation officer when called. The minister has denied that the voice in the purported audio clips belonged to him and that he was ready for a probe in the matter.

The Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan came under crisis after his deputy Sachin Pilot rebelled against his own government, owing to differences with the Chief Minister. However, he made it clear that he would not join the BJP, unlike his former colleague Jyotiraditya Scindia whose defection to the saffron party had led to the downfall of Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

Pilot and 18 other rebel MLAs have been served disqualification notices by the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker, for defying the party whip to attend two Legislature Party meetings last week. The Pilot camp has challenged the move in court.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will hear the petition of Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi against the High Court order restraining him till July 24 from conducting disqualification proceedings against 19 dissident Congress MLAs, including Sachin Pilot.

