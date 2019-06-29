Ashok Gehlot on Pehlu Khan chargesheet: Investigation done under BJP govt, will re-investigate if needed

Reacting to the posthumous chargesheet filed against mob-lynching victim Pehlu Khan, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Saturday said the investigation in the case was done during the previous BJP government in the state and the case would be re-investigated if any discrepancies are found.

“Investigation of this case was done in the past during BJP government and chargesheet was presented. If any discrepancies will be found in the investigation, case will be re-investigated,” ANI quoted Gehlot as saying.

In the latest chargesheet, in which Pehlu Khan has been posthumously charged, he and his sons have been charged under sections 5, 8 and 9 of the Rajasthan Bovine Animal (Prohibition of Slaughter and Regulation of Temporary Migration or Export) Act, 1995 and Rules, 1995. The current chargesheet filed against FIR number 253/17 of Behror police station, Alwar states: “After complete investigation in the matter, offences under section 5, 8, 9 RBA Act has been proved against accused Irshad, Aarif and Pehlu Khan while offences under Section 6 RBA Act has been proved against accused Khan Mohammed.”

Last year, the previous BJP government in Rajasthan had filed a similar chargesheet against Azmat and Rafique, two associates of Khan who were also attacked by the mob that also targeted the truck driver Arjun. Jagdish Prasad, the owner of the pick-up, was also charged under Section 6 of the Act.

AIMIM’s Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi said, “It’s double face of Congress. When Pehlu Khan was attacked, Congress condemned it. It’s a condemnable act by Ashok Gehlot government.”

“I urge Muslims of Rajasthan to stop supporting Congress which has always betrayed you. Whenever they come to power, they become an exact replica of BJP. When they’re in opposition, they shed crocodile tears but when they come to power, they complete BJP’s work,” news agency ANI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Rajasthan BJP MLA Gyan Dev Ahuja claimed that Pehlu, his brothers and sons were all habitual offenders and the allegations against the gau rakshaks were wrong.

“Pehlu Khan, his brother and sons were habitual offenders and were continuously involved in cow smuggling. All the allegations levelled against Gau Rakshaks and Hindu Parishad were wrong,” Ahuja was quoted as saying by ANI.

He also slammed the Congress government in the state led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, saying now the Congress wants credit but had then offered financial assistance.