Ashok Gehlot moves to ban sale of firecrackers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has issued directions to ban the sale of firecrackers and fireworks in order to protect the health of the public and those affected by Covid-19.

According to a release from the Rajasthan government, Gehlot issued these instructions to officials on Sunday during a meeting and ordered action against vehicles that are unfit and emanate smoke.

The CM directed to ensure a ban on temporary licences issued to sell firecrackers. He added that in marriages and functions, use of fireworks be stopped. He also appealed to turn off engines of cars at red lights.

