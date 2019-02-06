Ashok Gehlot meets PM Modi, talks about farmer issues

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made a courtesy visit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Advertising

This was Gehlot’s first visit to the Prime Minister after becoming the Rajasthan CM. Gehlot said that he talked about farmers’ issues and purchase of moong dal with the PM. The CM also indirectly attacked former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, listing the schemes which were allegedly stuck under her tenure. He listed the schemes such as the Barmer refinery, Mainline Electric Multiple Unit (MEMU) coach factory in Bhilwara, as well as laying of broad gauge railway lines between Dungarpur to Ratlam via Banswara, Sarmathura to Gangapur City via Karauli, and Nasirabad to Sawai Madhopur via Tonk.

The CM also met the Union Cabinet Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Uma Bharati, on Tuesday. After the meeting, officials said that the pending Rs 400 crore under Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin – was approved by the Ministry. Moreover, owing to the state’s performance in the scheme, the Union government has also agreed to give a grant of Rs 300 crore as ‘protsahan rashi’. An agreement was also reached on providing an external support of Rs 4,000 crore for various drinking water projects in the state, such as phase three of Jodhpur Lift Scheme and second phase of Jaipur’s Bisalpur water project.

The CM also requested the ministry to share the burden of supplying drinking water, to fluoride-affected areas, in the ratio of 50:50. He said that currently, the state will have to spend Rs 1,746 crore to supply drinking water to the affected areas, which is about 87 per cent of the total.