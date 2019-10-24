Ashok Gehlot govt flip-flop on civic elections, faultlines lie within

The Rajasthan government’s decision to allow individuals not directly elected by the people to contest mayoral polls is the latest in a series of flip-flops. In less than a year of being in power, the Ashok Gehlot government has gone from proposing direct elections for mayor and chairman posts to proposing indirect elections and finally to bringing a system in which individuals not elected by the public can occupy the posts.

Shortly after coming to power, the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government decided to change the system through which mayors and chairmen in urban local bodies were elected under the previous BJP government. During the BJP regime, the mayor was chosen from among the elected councillors in local bodies.

However, in a cabinet meeting held last week, the state government reversed its decision to hold direct elections and decided that indirect elections will be held for the posts of mayors and chairpersons.

Urban Development and Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal then said that the decision was taken due to repeated demand by public representatives.

However, just two days later, the department again changed the Rajasthan Municipalities (Election) Rules 1994 and came up with the latest rule which allows members not elected by the public to contest elections for mayor and chairperson posts.

The fresh decision has faced opposition from the Opposition as well as from within the government. While the BJP has termed the new norm a “hybrid system”, Deputy Chief Minister and state Congress chief Sachin Pilot has said the move will encourage horse-trading.

Last week, the Department of Local Self Governance issued a notification, making changes to Rajasthan Municipalities (Election) Rules 1994 and allowing a person to contest elections for mayor and chairperson posts even without contesting polls to be elected a councillor.

According to the new rule, any person who is a voter in area of the local body and eligible to be a member or councillor can contest elections for the mayor or a chairperson post. However, voting for the mayoral and chairperson election will be done by elected councillors and not the people.

Dhariwal has said that under the new rules, even after becoming a mayor, there is no requirement of a person to contest elections to become a councillor.

Explaining the logic behind the new system, Dhariwal has said that it has been introduced keeping in mind a possible scenario where the seat for the mayor or a chairperson is reserved and none of the elected councillors or mayoral candidates fulfil criteria for the reserved seat. He has also pointed to a situation where the councillors cannot decide upon a mayoral candidate.

“For example, one party wins a majority in the elections for a municipal corporation. But the post of mayor in that corporation is reserved for an OBC candidate and there is no individual among the winning councillors who fulfils that criteria,” he said.

Pilot has said he came to know about the new rule from newspapers. “The new decision has been taken by the urban development department and hasn’t been discussed in the cabinet or in the legislature party meeting. I feel the elections should be direct… I feel that this decision is not correct,” he said on October 18. He also said such a system will not strengthen democracy.

In fresh criticism against the government’s move, Pilot told the media on Tuesday that the new system could pave the way for horse-trading. “I want that the election should happen with the vote of public,” he said, adding that because there is no anti-defection law, cross-voting and horse-trading can happen under the new system.

Sources in the Congress said state leaders approached the Congress high command and it has asked the state leadership to resolve the matter.

The opposition BJP has slammed the Congress government over the issue, saying that the party in Rajasthan stands clearly divided.

“The government is divided over this hybrid model wherein a person can become a mayor or chairperson without contesting elections. The divisions are clear as the government’s ministers are against its decision. From the deputy chief minister’s statements today, it is clear that the Congress is confused regarding the local body elections,” state BJP president Satish Poonia has said.

“The Congress is clearly divided in two factions. A house which is divided can never ensure the welfare of public,” Poonia said.

The BJP has also accused the Congress of repeatedly changing the rules because the party has “realised that they wouldn’t be able to win direct mayoral elections as the people support the BJP in the aftermath of the scrapping of special status under Article 370 and other measures taken by the central government”.