First case reported under Ashok Gehlot government: Farmer ‘commits suicide’ after cold damages crop

A 48-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide in Rajsamand early on Sunday after he suffered crop loss due to intense cold in the region. This is the first farmer suicide to be reported in the state after Chief Minister Ashok Gelhot-led Congress government took oath earlier this month.

Advertising

This winter, Rajsamand witnessed the lowest temperature of minus 1.5 degree Celsius, the lowest in decades, officials said.

Brinjal farmer Lehrulal Keer, a resident of Peepli Acharyan village under Kankroli, had reportedly left for his farm Sunday morning. According to his son, Bherulal, the farmer hung himself to death on finding that most of his standing crop had been damaged due to the prevailing cold wave.

Keer’s body was found by his wife Gauri Devi when she went to the field later that day. His family said that the farmer had not taken any loan nor had he insured his crop.

Advertising

Former sarpanch and Keer’s relative, Manohar Keer, 33, said there has been “an intense cold wave in these parts of the state in the last couple of days, with the temperature plummeting to as low as minus 1.5 degrees.”

On Monday, districts officials reached the village to inquire about the alleged suicide. “We visited the spot along with police officials. The farmer allegedly committed suicide due to loss of crop due to cold. His son has submitted a police complaint, which is being investigated by the police, while the administration is preparing its own report,” Rajsamand SDM Praveen Kumar said. The village falls under Kankroli police station limits.

Kumar said that Lehru and his family did not own any land and he and his four brothers shared eight bighas, which is owned by the government. “The land originally belonged to them, but following a court case, the High Court made the government the owner of the land, so technically, it is an encroachment,” Kumar said.

Dr R S Patodiya, senior scientist and head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Rajsamand, said that the lowest minimum temperature of minus 1.5 degree Celsius in Rajsamand was reported on December 28. “The highest temperature, this winter, has been recorded at 29 degrees Celsius, while the average minimum temperature was 3 degrees Celsius. We have had temperature reaching minus in the past, but this year’s minimum was the lowest since 2001,” he said.