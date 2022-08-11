scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Premium

Ashok Gehlot claimed rise in murder after rape, data shows otherwise

According to “Murder with Rape/Gang Rape’’ data, maintained by the NCRB since 2017, such crimes make up less than 1 per cent of total rapes in the country annually -- and the increase in this category has been marginal.

Written by Esha Roy | New Delhi |
Updated: August 11, 2022 7:33:31 am
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Data compiled by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on rapes in the country, specifically “murder with rape/ gangrape’’, do not conclusively point to an increasing trend of rapists killing their victims to eliminate evidence, as suggested by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

According to “Murder with Rape/Gang Rape’’ data, maintained by the NCRB since 2017, such crimes make up less than 1 per cent of total rapes in the country annually — and the increase in this category has been marginal.

Read |Delhi recorded 6 rape cases every day this year: Police data

Speaking in Delhi last Friday, Gehlot had said that ever since the death penalty was introduced for rape, there had been a rise in victims being murdered by accused to prevent them from testifying.

“After the Nirbhaya incident a law was brought in for death penalty… after this, there has been an increase of murders of girls (victims). After the incident (of rape), the rapist sees that the survivor can be a witness against him. So he commits rape, and then murders the victim. This is a very big challenge that I see playing out across the country. It is a very dangerous trend,’’ said Gehlot.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Shashi Tharoor to receive Legion Of Honour, France&#8...
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’Premium
Face tech behind Delhi riots arrests: ‘Accused told to match pose’
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...Premium
Off public glare, India held first round of talks with NATO, agreed to ke...
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...Premium
Ex-football chief Praful Patel ‘arranged’ FIFA letter on Indi...

Other political parties, including the BJP and AAP, the Delhi Commission for Women and Nirbhaya’s family had slammed Gehlot for his remarks.

According to NCRB data, murder with rape comprised 0.6 per cent of rape of women in 2017, 0.85 per cent in 2018, 0.9 per cent in 2019 and 0.81 per cent in 2020.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

In 2017, there were 31,237 incidents of rape, including 213 incidents of murder with rape, followed by 33,977 (291) in 2018, 30,641 (278) in 2019 and 26,727 (218) in 2020. While there has been a marginal increase, experts say the data “is insufficient and cannot be used to attribute the increase to a stricter law’’.

Advertisement

The NCRB data shows that Gehlot’s state Rajasthan, UP, MP and Maharashtra registered the most reported incidents of rape for the period 2017-2020. For the same period, UP, Assam, MP and Maharashtra recorded the highest number of cases for rape and murder.

Rajasthan, the NCRB data shows, registered four cases of murder with rape/ gangrape in 2017, six in 2018, seven in 2019 and eight in 2020. At the same time, the number of rape cases in the state rose from 3,305 in 2017 to 4,335 in 2018, 5,997 in 2019 and 5,310 in 2020.

Experts point out that increased reporting of incidents may be one of the key reasons behind rise in numbers. The NCRB data also shows nearly 40 per cent acquittal rate in rape-murder cases nationwide (2017-2020), while the filing of chargesheets was at over 90 per cent.

Advertisement

After the Nirbhaya gangrape in New Delhi in December 2012, the Central Government introduced the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act 2013, which was passed in Parliament the same year. The Act amended the IPC to allow death penalty only in rape cases where the accompanying brutality leads to death or leaves the victim in a persistent vegetative state, and in cases of repeat offenders.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 11-08-2022 at 07:06:41 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'

2

Shah Rukh Khan thought Chak De! India was 'worst film', Salman Khan refused to do it: 'I had an issue with climax...'

3

Why does exercise trigger a heart attack like it did in Raju Srivastava?

4

Explained: What is Langya, the new zoonotic virus that has infected 35 people in China?

5

Pratap Bhanu Mehta writes: The Nine Lives of Nitish Kumar

Featured Stories

State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
State-level OBC groups must be included in central list
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
August 11, 1982, Forty Years Ago: French Nuclear Fuel
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained: Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Spiders dream like humans when they snooze, study finds
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Nitish's 6th experiment in 10 years; only constants are CM post, state's ...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Newsmaker | Being Abdul Sattar: Importance of the only Muslim face in Shi...
Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Lost in 1944, how Naik Chinta Bahadur's 'reincarnation' lives on for this Army battalion

Bihar churn in Opposition calculus
Explained

Bihar churn in Opposition calculus

Premium
Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

Sushil Modi: 'Nitish aides had approached us over his wish to become V-P'

Premium
Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award
Delhi Confidential

Shashi Tharoor to receive France's highest civilian award

Premium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves party's UP ace to 3 key states

Premium
Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him
I-Day ‘terror attack plot’

Azamgarh youth’s family says ATS wrongly arrested him

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor
Cattle smuggling case

Forced to prescribe bed rest to TMC leader, claims doctor

Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party
To curb malpractices

Digital lending norms: Direct credit to a/c, sans third party

SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi
Prophet remarks

SC transfers FIRs against Nupur Sharma to Delhi

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs
Explained

Why airlines have been asked to share int'l passenger data with Customs

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 11: Latest News
Advertisement