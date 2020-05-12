Ashok Gehlot calls virtual meet, invites ideas to tackle covid

Former CM Vasundhara Raje speaks during the video conference as CM Ashok Gehlot looks on. (Express) Former CM Vasundhara Raje speaks during the video conference as CM Ashok Gehlot looks on. (Express)

With witticisms, barbs and boycott and among legislators, it seemed like just another day during a Rajasthan Assembly session. However, it all happened virtually, during a day-long consultation called by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot held the video-conference on Sunday with his MLAs and Opposition MPs and MLAs from across the state “in order to bring all parties on a common platform and invite ideas to better tackle the fight against coronavirus”.

After Gehlot gave an overview, Speaker C P Joshi addressed the video-conference, followed by Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria.

Thanking the CM for “starting this new and good tradition”, Kataria highlighted problems of migrants, alleged that relief kits being were not being distributed properly and that “senior doctors” are avoiding going to quarantine centres. He requested Gehlot to prevent his ministers from targeting the Union government over lack of assistance. “We don’t want to bring the party in this fight with coronavirus. Else we will have to retort and we do,” he said.

Gehlot assured Kataria of addressing the “communication gap”.

Former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, who was the last to speak for the day, said, “The entire country is going through this pandemic and I believe you have brought everyone and all parties together, which is a big step.”

Raje asked Gehlot to “roll back the 2 per cent mandi tax”, saying the state should strive towards doubling farmers’ income. She raised the issue of migrants; and asked the CM to increase testing.

Most Congress MLAs thanked the Gehlot government while raising the issue of migrants, farmers, and the economic impact on small businesses and shopkeepers.

Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh flagged the mandi tax and the issue of water for farmers. On the mandi tax, Minister of State for Medical and Health, Subhash Garg, the MLA from Bharatpur, said, “Not businesses but farmers will suffer.”

Zahida Khan, Congress MLA from Kama in Bharatpur district, said minister Garg gets a new doctor posted in his constituency and hence her constituency is denied health staff. This again led to chuckles among the legislators.

A combative Jhalawar-Baran MP Dushyant Singh termed the mandi tax “anti-farmer”.

Some MLAs had to be cut off. When it was BJP MLA Madan Dilawar’s turn, Gehlot said, “Netaji, bahut hi short and sweet,” which again amused the legislators. Dilawar said, “I don’t have many issues, just 8-10.”

Health Minister Raghu Sharma and Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore also had a minor face-off. With several legislators yet to be heard, the meeting will resume Tuesday.

