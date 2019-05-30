Toggle Menu
Rajasthan CM Gehlot accuses BJP govt of trying to dismantle state govtshttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/ashok-gehlot-accuses-bjp-govt-of-trying-to-dismantle-state-govts-5756383/

Rajasthan CM Gehlot accuses BJP govt of trying to dismantle state govts

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday accused the BJP of trying to disturb and dismantle state governments led by opposition parties. 

lok sabha election results, lok sabha election results 2019, congress performance lok sabha election results 2019, ashok gehlot, rajasthan, rahul gandhi, congress, balakot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Thursday accused the BJP of trying to disturb and dismantle state governments led by opposition parties.

“Even before the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected BJP government, they are trying to disturb and dismantle the state governments of opposition parties including West Bengal, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh,” Gehlot tweeted.

“My best wishes from Jaipur,” Gehlot added.

The ruling Congress, which came to power in the state in December last year, could not win even a single seat in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls.

This gave rise to speculation in political circles that Congress might affect some changes in the leadership in the state.

However, AICC general secretary in-charge of Rajasthan Avinash Pande had on Wednesday rejected speculation about changes in the leadership of the state in the wake of the Congress debacle in the Lok Sabha elections.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Modi to meet those selected for ministerial berths before swearing-in
2 Payal Tadvi suicide: Probe handed over to Mumbai Police crime branch
3 PM Narendra Modi's council of ministers: here are the likely names