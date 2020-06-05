Ashok Chavan recovers, discharged from hospital

Ashok Chavan shared a 10-second video conveying the news of his discharge. He has been advised to stay at home for the next few days. (File) Ashok Chavan shared a 10-second video conveying the news of his discharge. He has been advised to stay at home for the next few days. (File)

Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan was discharged on Thursday from the Breach Candy hospital in Mumbai where he was recovering after testing positive for Covid-19.

Chavan shared a 10-second video conveying the news of his discharge. He has been advised to stay at home for the next few days.

After testing positive while in Nanded on May 24, Chavan was shifted to the Mumbai hospital the next day. His condition was stable throughout his hospital stay.

He is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to contract the infection. Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad had earlier confirmed to have tested positive for the virus. He had also recovered.

As a precautionary measure, Cabinet ministers have been avoiding assemblies and meetings and are working from remote locations. Cabinet meetings are being held through video conferencing. So far, two principal secretaries have also tested positive.

