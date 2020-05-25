Ashok Chavan is second minister in Uddhav cabinet to test positive

Ashok Chavan. (File Photo) Ashok Chavan. (File Photo)

Senior Congress leader and Public Works Department Minister Ashok Chavan has tested positive for Covid-19.

He is the second minister in the Uddhav Thackeray government to catch the infection after Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad. Chavan is currently admitted at a hospital in Nanded. His condition is stable, sources said, adding that he was reportedly under home quarantine for the last few days.

Awhad, after recovering from the illness earlier this month, had recently come out in public about how serious his condition was.

