Ashok Chavan asks leaders to raise Maratha quota issue in Parliament

Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan Wednesday said unless the 50% ceiling for reservation is relaxed, it will not be possible to accommodate the Maratha quota.

Chavan, who heads the state cabinet committee on the Maratha reservation, reached Delhi to hold discussions with leaders across party lines to plead the Maratha reservation case in the ongoing Parliament session.

“It is our endeavour to see the Maratha reservation issue being raised by some members in Parliament. The Centre should take responsibilities and initiate measures necessary to give reservation to the Maratha community.”

Chavan said, “We want the elected members across parties representing Maharashtra to raise the subject in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.”

Chavan also met the leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge and briefed him about the Maratha reservation. “I discussed the Maratha reservation issue with our senior leader. I am also meeting Sanjay Raut and have held discussions on the topic with NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai.”

According to Chavan, “The Maratha reservation is not about taking credit or politics. Both Centre and the state have to work for the larger interest of the community. The Centre should do whatever is required to give Maratha reservation Constitutional validity. If necessary, it should bring Constitutional amendments to relax the 50% ceiling on reservations. The state government will fully support the Centre.”

In 2018, the Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra had granted Maratha reservation under the Socially and Educational Backward Class Category through an Act that was passed in both the legislative assembly and the council. Under the Act, Marathas were entitled to 12% quota in education and 13% in government jobs.

However, the reservation was challenged in the apex court and in its final verdict on September 5, 2020, the court had struck down the Maratha reservation.