Ashok Arora re-appointed INLD Haryana chief

The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) chief Om Prakash Chautala, after extensive consultations with Leader of the Opposition in Haryana Assembly Abhay Singh Chautala and others, Friday re-appointed Ashok Arora as the state president of the party. As per the party constitution, the appointment is made for two years. A former minister, Arora has been heading the state unit for the past 14 years.
After making a few changes, team of the district presidents was also announced. Those appointed are: Pradeep Chaudhary – Panchkula, Shispal Jandhri – Ambala, Kuldeep Singh Lubana- Kurukshetra, Kanwarpal Sharma – Kaithal, Krishan Rathi – Jind, Padam Jain – Sirsa, Balwinder Singh Kairon – Fatehabad, Sunil Lamba – Bhiwani, Rajinder Singh Litani – Hisar, Satvir Yadav – Mahendergarh, Kishor Yadav – Gurgaon, Devender Chauhan – Faridabad, Satish Nandal – Rohtak, Rakesh Jakhar – Jhajjar, former MLA Padam Dahiya – Sonipat, Suresh Kala – Panipat, Yashvir Rana – Karnal, Dalmira Saini – Yamunanagar, Badruddin – Mewat, Ajit Singh Bobby – Palwal, Rajpal Yadav – Rewari and Naresh Dwarka – Dadri.
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App