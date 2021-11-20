‘Take action against MoS Ajay Mishra for Lakhimpur violence’: Varun Gandhi writes to PM

Amid mixed reactions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement on the repeal of the three contentious farm laws, BJP MP Varun Gandhi, who had been critical of these laws, has said that many “innocent lives” of farmers could have been saved had the decision been taken earlier.

In a letter to Modi on Saturday, the BJP’s MP from Pilibhit in Uttar Pradesh has written to the Prime Minister seeking Rs 1 crore compensation for such families, withdrawing “politically motivated false FIRs” against the protesters and making MSP (Minimum Support Price) legally binding.

Further, Gandhi has asked the PM to take “strict action” against Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra whose son Ashish Mishra is under arrest for the October 3 incident in Lakhimpur Kheri.

“The heartbreaking incident is a blemish on our democracy. It is my request to you that appropriately strict action is taken against the Union Minister who has been connected to this incident, so that there is a fair enquiry,” the BJP MP has written in the letter.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3 after a convoy of three SUVs, including one owned by Union MoS for Home Ajay Mishra, hit a group of farm protesters leading to a violent clash. Ashish Mishra was arrested later.

Gandhi is the first BJP leader to have sought action against the Union minister publicly for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

In the letter, Gandhi has also pointed out that many leaders in senior positions had given “provocative statements and the adversarial atmosphere created around the movement, that on October 3, five of our farmer brothers were crushed to death by vehicles in Lakhimpur Kheri”.

The letter that Gandhi has started by thanking Modi for his “large-heartedness” in announcing repeal of the three farm laws and a statutory guarantee of minimum support price for crops further said: “More than 700 of our farmer brothers and sisters have been martyred in this movement, as they peacefully protested in extremely difficult and hostile conditions. I believe that if this decision had been taken earlier, all these innocent lives would not have been lost.”

He asked the PM to express condolences to the families of these farmers and announce Rs 1 crore compensation for them.

“Furthermore, all politically motivated false FIRs that have been registered as weapons of harassment against our farmers during this movement must be immediately quashed,” the letter states.

Gandhi also said the MSP for crops should be legally binding. Pointing out that the small farmers should get remunerative prices for their crops, he warned: “This movement will not end without the resolution of this demand and there will be widespread anger amongst them which will continue to emerge in one form or the other. Therefore, it is very important for the farmers to get the statutory guarantee of the MSP for their crops.” He added the MSP should be based on the C2+50 formula of the Commission for Agricultural Costs and Prices.

“Democracy runs on constitutional discourse and empathy. The farmers expect you to solve their problems in a sensitive and timely manner. I believe by accepting the demands of the farmers according to the democratic and constitutional values of our nation, your respect shall further increase in the country,” Gandhi said.

Gandhi had earlier written to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath seeking to register a murder case against those involved in the death of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He had also sought compensation and relief measures for the farmers and warned the BJP against linking the farmers to Khalistani elements.