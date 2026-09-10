Ashamed at delays, won’t attend inauguration: Nitin Gadkari on Mumbai-Goa highway

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he felt “ashamed” over the prolonged delay in completing the Mumbai-Goa highway and vowed action against errant contractors and officials.

Speaking at the inauguration of the six-lane elevated corridor in North Goa’s Porvorim, Gadkari said the contractors had failed and indicated that his ministry could set a new “record” for blacklisting and debarring contractors.

“The Mumbai-Goa Highway has been quite delayed, and the contractors have failed. What has happened is very unfortunate. My department has set over seven world records for various works, but now I wish my department will have the record for blacklisting and debarring the single largest number of contractors and suspensions of officials within a single year,” he said.