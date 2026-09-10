Ashamed at delays, won’t attend inauguration: Nitin Gadkari on Mumbai-Goa highway

3 min readPanajiSep 10, 2026 05:20 AM IST
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he felt “ashamed” over the prolonged delay in completing the Mumbai-Goa highway and vowed action against errant contractors and officials.
Speaking at the inauguration of the six-lane elevated corridor in North Goa’s Porvorim, Gadkari said the contractors had failed and indicated that his ministry could set a new “record” for blacklisting and debarring contractors.
“The Mumbai-Goa Highway has been quite delayed, and the contractors have failed. What has happened is very unfortunate. My department has set over seven world records for various works, but now I wish my department will have the record for blacklisting and debarring the single largest number of contractors and suspensions of officials within a single year,” he said.
Gadkari said he had “given up waiting for an auspicious time” to inaugurate the highway.
“I have decided I will not go for the inauguration of the Mumbai-Goa highway because I’m ashamed at the delays,” he said. “Yesterday I had a meeting and was informed the highway is 93-94 percent complete. In October, I shall deboard at the Mumbai airport and come to Goa by car… to see the status of its completion.”
The 555-km Mumbai-Goa highway was planned to connect Mumbai with Goa, with 460 km running through Maharashtra up to Patradevi in Sindhudurg district. Of the 460-km stretch in Maharashtra, 84 km is being constructed by the National Highways Authority of India, while the remaining 376 km has been taken up by the state public works department.
The widening project was initially scheduled for completion in 2016, but has missed several deadlines. Gadkari has repeatedly expressed frustration over the delays.
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On the Porvorim elevated corridor, Gadkari said it would cut travel time and ease the daily commute for people in Goa. He also called for transforming the state’s highway network into “green highways” through scientific landscaping and innovative infrastructure.
“There should be no compromise on the quality of road works,” he said, calling for studies to identify tree species that can best absorb carbon dioxide and release oxygen.
Gadkari also underlined the link between infrastructure and economic growth, saying better water, power, transport and communication infrastructure attracts investment and creates jobs.
The Porvorim elevated corridor is expected to ease traffic congestion, particularly on roads leading towards North Goa’s popular beach belt.