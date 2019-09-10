‘Ashamed and sorry for Jallianwala Bagh massacre’: Archbishop of Canterbury pays tribute at memorial in Amritsar

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby on Tuesday concluded his India tour by a visit to Jallianwala Bagh memorial in Amritsar and said he was ashamed and sorry for the massacre that took place hundred years ago.

He paid respect at the memorial with humble physical gestures and said, “I cannot speak for the British government. I am not an official of the British government but can speak on the name of Christ. It is a place for sin and redemption. Because you have remembered what they have done and their name will live, their memory will live.”

“I am so ashamed and sorry for the impact of this crime committed here. I can’t speak for the government. That is for the government to do. I am a religious leader, not a politician. As a religious leader, I mourn the tragedy I see here,” said Welby.

He also read out a prayer to seek forgiveness from god for the act.

He wrote in the visitor book, “It is deeply humbling and provoke feelings of profound shame to visit this place that witness such atrocities hundred years ago. My first response is to pray for healing of relatives, of descendants, of our relationships with India and its wonderful people. But, that prayer renews in me a desire to pray and act so that together we may learn from history, root out hatred, promote reconciliation and globally seek the common good.”

When asked if he would ask British government to seek an apology for the massacre, he said, “I think have been very clear what I feel and that will be broadcast in England.”

About his experience in India, Welby said, “It has been a pilgrimage. It has been for prayer. It has been for me a lesson of profound learning and privilege that I will never forget. I admire all the potential and hope that this country offer to world.”