ASHA worker gathering details for vaccination assaulted in UP

An Asha worker in Gorakhpur was allegedly abused and assaulted when she had gone to a village to collect details of local residents for Covid-19 vaccination.

According to police, Geeta Singh (49) was assaulted on June 3 in Dumaria village while she was asking details about residents, who also tore an official notebook containing the particulars of people she had already met. A case has been lodged at the Gulaharia police station against 10 named persons. No one has been arrested so far.

Singh, posted at the Bhathat community health centre (CHC), said, “I had to prepare a report of local residents by collecting their Aadhaar and telephone numbers…I reached Chotte Lal’s house and asked for the Aadhar number of all family members.

“Soon after, Chotte Lal’s son Pappu arrived and started abusing me for asking details. He told me no one in the family needs vaccination. Some women arrived, and when I again asked the family for their details, they pushed me and forcibly took my notebook.”

When contacted, Gulaharia police station SHO Vinod Kumar said an FIR has been lodged under various sections of the IPC and an investigation has begun.