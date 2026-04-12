‘Her voice carried timeless brilliance’: PM Modi, Fadnavis mourn Asha Bhosle’s death

Legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle died at 92 in Mumbai on Sunday. She was admitted to the city’s Breach Candy Hospital around 7 pm on Saturday after her condition deteriorated following a chest infection and fatigue, and was under close observation in the ICU. “She was brought in a critical state and despite all efforts, she succumbed to multi-organ failure at 12 noon today,” Dr Pratit Samdani said.

Soon after her death, tributes poured in from all quarters as from artists to political leaders offered their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi remembered her as the “one of the most and versatile voices India has ever known”. “Deeply saddened” by Bhosle’s passing away, he said,”Her extraordinary musical journey, spanning decades, enriched our cultural heritage and touched countless hearts across the world. Be it her soulful melodies or vibrant compositions, her voice carried timeless brilliance. I’ll always cherish the interactions I’ve had with her.”