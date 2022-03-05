scorecardresearch
Friday, March 04, 2022
ASG Aman Lekhi quits, may return to private practice

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
March 5, 2022 5:19:11 am
"I am tendering my resignation from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India at the Supreme Court with immediate effect," Lekhi wrote in a short letter addressed to Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

"I am tendering my resignation from the post of Additional Solicitor General of India at the Supreme Court with immediate effect," Lekhi wrote in a short letter addressed to Union Minister for Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju.

Lekhi, a senior advocate designated by the Delhi High Court in 2005, is likely to return to his private practice. He was first appointed Additional Solicitor General in March 2018 and was reappointed in July 2020. He was expected to hold office till June next year or until further orders.

Lekhi appeared for the CBI and Delhi Police as ASG for the past few years. He was representing investigating agencies in several significant cases, including the 2020 Delhi riots case and the challenge against UAPA sanction to prosecute officer Sachin Waze, who is accused in the Antilia bomb scare case.

