ASEAN-India, East Asia summits: V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar starts 3-day trip to Cambodia today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be in Cambodia for a three-day trip starting November 11 to represent New Delhi at the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits, officials said Thursday.

Nearly a week after the summits, the defence ministers of India and ASEAN will also be holding a meet, the first such engagement between the two sides which are celebrating 2022 as “friendship year” to mark 30 years of relations.

The 19th ASEAN-India summit is scheduled to be held on November 12, and the 17th East Asia summit on November 13, in the Cambodian capital of Phnom Penh.

Cambodia is hosting the summits in its capacity as the current chair of the ASEAN or the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, a 10-member grouping also comprising Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, Laos, Myanmar, Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam.

Addressing a special media briefing in New Delhi, Saurabh Kumar, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs, said at the summits, leaders of the two sides will “take stock of the progress made and exchange views on the future course of our ties and the relationship in the coming decade.”

Describing ASEAN as “central” to India’s Act East policy and its wider vision of the Indo-Pacific, Kumar said: “Other scheduled activities include the first ASEAN-India defence ministers meeting, (to be held) after the ADMM (ASEAN Defence Ministers Meeting) plus, scheduled to be held on November 20, and the maiden ASEAN India maritime exercise which will be held in the first quarter of next year.”