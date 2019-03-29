ASAT missile project: ‘There could be reasons for delay in giving clearance’

FORMER ISRO scientist and Padma Bhushan award winner Nambi Narayanan on Thursday said there could be reasons why the previous UPA government had not given clearance for the DRDO to go ahead with the anti-satellite missile project.

Speaking to The Indian Express a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the success of Mission Sakti, Narayanan said, “I think we can believe what former DRDO chief V K Saraswat stated about the delay in giving clearance for the project. But there could be reasons for the delay in giving clearance.”

Narayanan said one should consider the probability of mistakes. “You need time and courage to face probable mistakes. That may be the reason why the government in 2012 did not give the clearance.”

On the probable mistakes, Narayanan pointed out at the chances of a missile hitting a wrong satellite. “This is a calculated mission. We acquire the satellite which has to be destroyed. The hitting of the satellite takes place in connection with the missile we launch. Since all rockets we launch become successful, there is a general impression that any mission would be successful… At the same time, any time a rocket can fail or it can go to a different orbit. Sometimes, a missile we are launching may hit a wrong satellite. If the missile wrongly hit a satellite used for communication purpose, the mistake can turn into a disaster,” he said.

Had the missile hit a wrong satellite, the present tone of discussion on the issue would have been different. “The government would have been under fire and the scientists would have been in the dock. What would have been harshness of the reactions of those who now find fault with the PM announcing the success of the mission,” he said.