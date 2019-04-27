Asaram son, 4 aides convicted of rape; sentence on April 30

A Surat district court on Friday afternoon convicted the son of self-styled godman Asaram Bapu, Narayan Sai, and four of his close disciples in a rape case. The judge will deliver the quantum of sentence on April 30.

Advertising

Under strict police arrangements, Narayan was produced before court by Surat police from Surat district Central Jail, on Friday afternoon.

Narayan and nine others were charged under various IPC sections for rape, unnatural sex, molestation, wrongful confinement, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation and criminal conspiracy. Except Narayan, all other accused were out on bail.

After three hours, Judge P S Gadhvi delivered the verdict convicting Narayan and four others identified as Ganga alias Dharmishtra Mishra, Jamna alias Bhavna Patel, Hanuman alias Kaushal Thakur and Ramesh Malhotra in the case. The judge’s order acquitted the others charged in the case. The court said the quantum of sentence would be pronounced on April 30.

When the complaint of rape was registered against Narayan, he absconded to evade arrest and fled from state to state but was finally arrested, after 58 days on the run, from Kurukshetra in Haryana in a joint operation by Surat and Haryana police on December 4, 2013.

Two sisters who are residents of Surat had lodged the complaint of rape against Asaram Bapu and Narayan in two separate cases with Jahangirpura police station in Surat on October 6, 2013.

Advertising

The complaint against Narayan said the rape victim and her elder sister were devotees of Asaram and his son, and that during the period 2002 and 2005, Narayan with the help of his loyal devotees sexually exploited her and raped her at Jahangirpura ashram in Surat and other places.

In the complaint, the woman said Narayan routinely raped girls to whom he was attracted to. She described the modus operandi thus: After a spiritual sermon to a gathering, Narayan would come close to the public and would mark a girl out to his disciples by giving her prasad (sweet). The disciples, Hanuman, Ganga, and Jamna would later take the girl to a room in the ashram and try to brainwash her saying that Narayan was like God and to fulfill his needs she had to act according to his wishes and make him feel better.

The victim said that when she refused to comply, the disciples beat her up, threatened her and locked her in a room in the ashram for days. When any rape victim tried to escape from the ashram, the loyal aides of Narayan would catch her and beat her and make false allegations against her so that other disciples would not revolt, the complaint added.

Speaking to the Indian Express, defense lawyer Kalpesh Desai said, “We have not got the copy of the verdict. Once we get the order copy, we will study it and later we will go ahead and challenge it in the Gujarat High Court. We will also see how much quantum of sentence is delivered.”