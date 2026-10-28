Asaram misses parole deadline, Jodhpur police register FIR

The Jodhpur police have lodged an FIR after self-styled godman Asaram failed to surrender at the Jodhpur Central Jail in time following the expiry of his parole.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had turned down Asaram’s plea seeking an extension of his parole on medical grounds. With his parole ending on Tuesday itself, Asaram had to surrender in Jodhpur jail by 5 pm on October 27. Although Asaram reportedly left for Jodhpur from Ujjain via air, he couldn’t arrive at the jail in time, leading to an FIR.

Assistant sub-inspector and the investigating officer in the case, Bhawani Singh, said that an FIR has been lodged at Ratanada police station following a complaint from the jail authorities.