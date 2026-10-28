Asaram misses parole deadline, Jodhpur police register FIR

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- Asaram Bapu
- Jodhpur
The Jodhpur police have lodged an FIR after self-styled godman Asaram failed to surrender at the Jodhpur Central Jail in time following the expiry of his parole.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court had turned down Asaram’s plea seeking an extension of his parole on medical grounds. With his parole ending on Tuesday itself, Asaram had to surrender in Jodhpur jail by 5 pm on October 27. Although Asaram reportedly left for Jodhpur from Ujjain via air, he couldn’t arrive at the jail in time, leading to an FIR.
Assistant sub-inspector and the investigating officer in the case, Bhawani Singh, said that an FIR has been lodged at Ratanada police station following a complaint from the jail authorities.
“He had to surrender by 5 pm Tuesday but he arrived at the jail only around 11:30-12:00 am. Before that, the jail authorities had already submitted a complaint based on which an FIR was lodged,” Singh told The Indian Express.
The FIR has been lodged under section 58B of the Prisons (Rajasthan Amendment) Act, 2015, which deals with surrender of prisoners on the expiry of the period of temporary release. As per the section, if a prisoner fails to surrender, they may be arrested by any police officer, and after conviction, may be punished with up to three years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both.
“The gates of the jail are closed early in the evening for security reasons, and no entry or exit of inmates is permitted beyond a fixed time,” Singh said.
After being turned away from the jail, Asaram reportedly reached a private hospital in Jodhpur. As of Wednesday afternoon, Singh said, “We have learnt that the jail has now allowed him entry. We will take further action based on our investigation.”
On October 3, a bench of Justices Nupur Bhati and Justice Sanjeet Purohit of the Rajasthan High Court had directed the state to comply with its order dated August 3, 2026, where they had granted Asaram a parole for 20 days.
Two months earlier, on August 3, a bench of then acting Chief Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma and Justice Sanjeet Purohit had granted Asaram the relief on account of age and for having spent over 13 years in jail, while criticising the Jodhpur district collector-led committee for turning down his parole plea.
In May this year, a bench of Justices Yogendra Kumar Purohit and Arun Monga had upheld Asaram’s life term in a minor’s rape case while acquitting him of gangrape, observing that Asaram’s frailty “cannot justify ignoring the victim’s voice. Quiet. Devastating. Irrefutable”.