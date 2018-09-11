Follow Us:
Tuesday, September 11, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy Sponsored

Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy
  • Asaram seeks dilution of life sentence in mercy plea to Rajasthan Governor

Asaram seeks dilution of life sentence in mercy plea to Rajasthan Governor

In his mercy plea, Asaram cited his old age and sought respite from the "gruelling" punishment.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 11, 2018 12:22:38 pm
Asaram Bapu files mercy plea with Rajasthan governor, seeks dilution of life sentence On April 25, Asaram was held guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in one of his ashrams five years ago.

Self-styled godman Asaram who was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a minor girl has sent a mercy plea to the Rajasthan Governor, seeking dilution of the punishment, reported PTI. In his mercy plea, Asaram cited his old age and sought respite from the “gruelling” punishment.

On April 25, Asaram was held guilty of raping a 16-year-old girl in one of his ashrams five years ago. Challenging the sentence, Asaram had moved Rajasthan High Court on July 2 but the petition is yet to be listed for hearing.

Kalyan Singh, the Governor of Rajasthan, has sent the plea to the home department seeking a detailed report on it. The department has forwarded the petition to the Jodhpur Central Jail administration, which, in turn, has sought a report from the district administration and police.

Read | Asaram Bapu rape verdict: Other cases against the godman

“We have received Asaram’s mercy plea. We have sought a report from the district administration and police on this mercy plea,” Superintendent of Jodhpur Central Jail Kailash Trivedi said. After receipt of this report, the jail administration will send it to the Director General (Jail) of Rajasthan.

The Jodhpur court also handed 20 years in jail to each of Asaram’s two aides, Sanchita alias Shilpi and Sharad Chandra alias Sharat Chandra, for helping him in the crime.

Read | Asaram rape verdict: Won’t let him get relief from a higher court, says girl’s father

The 16-year-old girl had said in her complaint that Asaram had called her to his ashram in the Manai area near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013. He was also said to have threatened the girl not to disclose what had happened. Asaram was held in September 2013 and has been lodged in Jodhpur jail ever since his arrest.

Must Watch

Start your day the best way
with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Advertisement
Best of Express
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max launch on September 12: What to expect
Watch Now
Apple iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max launch on September 12: What to expect
Buzzing Now
Advertisement