Asaduddin Owaisi urges KCR to stop NPR in state

Several Muslim leaders including AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi and members of the United Muslim Action Committee met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday to appeal to him to stop the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) , which they said was connected to NRC.

The delegation also discussed the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019, (CAA) at the meeting, which comes ahead of municipal elections scheduled for January 22.

“We met the CM to bring to his notice the concerns of Muslims regarding the NRC which is proposed to be implemented across the nation. We are thankful to the CM for opposing the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the houses of Parliament. Now, we urge him to stop NPR work in Telangana. They are preparing NPR as per the Citizenship Act, 1955. It is connected to the NRC. Why is Home Minister Amit Shah giving misleading statements?” Owaisi asked.

