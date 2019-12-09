Asaduddin Owaisi tears copy of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, warns of ‘new partition’

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. (Screengrab) AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi tore a copy of Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha. (Screengrab)

Warning that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill will lead to a “new partition”, AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday tore a copy of the Bill in the Lok Sabha.

Owaisi said, “This law is being made to bring about a new partition. When the Constitution’s preamble was being made, it was not initiated in the name of God. Look at the difference from then and now. Now we are bringing a law.”

Owaisi ended his speech in Lok Sabha by tearing papers from the bill, saying it will divide India.

The contentious Bill was tabled by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the Lower House today amid fierce Opposition from several non-NDA parties. The Bill seeks to grant Indian Citizenship to non-Muslims who entered the country before December 31, 2014, escaping religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Owaisi also opposed the introduction of the bill, saying it violates various provisions of the Constitution, including the move to grant citizenship on the basis on religion.

The bill, which has been opposed by the Congress, Trinamool Congress and other opposition parties, was introduced after a division of votes for which 293 MPs voted in favour and 82 against it

Defending the Bill, Amit Shah said it does not discriminate against any community.

“We will have to differentiate between intruders and refugees. Citizenship amendment bill does not discriminate against anyone and does not snatch anyone’s rights,” he said.

The home minister alleged the Congress had “divided” the country on the basis of religion that is why it was necessary to bring the bill. Shah said the proposed legislation is being brought on the basis of reasonable classifications provided under the Constitution.

