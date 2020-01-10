Asaduddin Owaisi leads anti-CAA ‘Tiranga Rally’ in Hyderabad

“We are Indians and all are equal before the Law. We believe that government should not have brought the bill or passed it in the first place, India needs education, employment and social welfare for all,” a protestor said. “We are Indians and all are equal before the Law. We believe that government should not have brought the bill or passed it in the first place, India needs education, employment and social welfare for all,” a protestor said.

Protesters led by AIMIM supremo Asaduddin Owaisi took out a march, waving the tricolour, after noon prayers in the old city of Hyderabad Friday, reiterating that come what may, they would not back out until the union government revokes the amendment to the Citizenship Act.

Public gathered in large numbers responding to the call for a ‘Tiranga Rally’ and protest meeting by Hyderabad MP Owaisi-led-United Muslim Action Group at Shastripuram.

This sea of 🇮🇳 from Hyderabad is saying NO to #CAA_NRC_NPR. This is proof enough of our citizenship. Grateful to all who participated & helped organise this massive gathering today. Special thanks to @TelanganaPolice for their cooperation pic.twitter.com/3OBurcKa0Z — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) January 10, 2020

Addressing the massive crowd, Owaisi reiterated that the protest will continue. As a message from Hyderabad to the union government, he asked the public: “Are you against CAA? Are you against NPR? Are you against NRC? Do you wish to keep India secular? Dont you want to safeguard the Constitution?” Each time he asked them, the answer was a thundering ‘Yes’ from the crowd. Rejecting the CAA, he asked the union government to revoke CAA, stop NPR and refrain from starting the process of NRC.

Public gathered in large numbers responding to the call for a 'Tiranga Rally' and protest meeting by Hyderabad MP Owaisi-led-United Muslim Action Group at Shastripuram.

Many shops and establishments remained closed in solidarity with the Tiranga rally. Despite it being a Friday, people joined in large numbers with their families. They chanted slogans of secularism calling out to save Democracy, holding placards of Dr BR Ambedkar.

“We are not scared because we are on the right side of Law. We are here to protect our Constitution. We will not now down to the whims and fancies of any majoritarian government,” said a protestor.

Another one asked: “What happened to promises of allround development of the counter? This Act is anti-poor. We will not stop our protests till CAA is revoked and government stops NRC and NPR.”

“We are Indians and all are equal before the Law. We believe that government should not have brought the bill or passed it in the first place, India needs education, employment and social welfare for all,” added another protestor.

Earlier on January 4, a million march in the heart of Hyderabad had drawn thousands of protestors peacefully agitate against the CAA, NRC and NPR. The million march was organised by the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Joint Action Committee at Dharna Chowk.

