Months before UP polls, Asaduddin Owaisi, Chandra Shekhar Azad to team-up

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad are set form an alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The two leaders are expected to announce an alliance between their parties at a joint press conference in Lucknow on Thursday.

Party leaders said that the two parties have agreed to contest the upcoming Assembly elections together. The details of the alliance, including its name and seat-sharing, are expected to be announced at the press conference scheduled for 12 pm.

An AIMIM source confirmed the development to The Indian Express.

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