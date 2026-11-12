Months before UP polls, Asaduddin Owaisi, Chandra Shekhar Azad to team-up

Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party leader Chandra Shekhar Azad are set to announce an alliance in Lucknow for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

Written by: Nikhila Henry
1 min readHyderabadUpdated: Nov 12, 2026 11:16 AM IST
All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi and Chandra Shekhar Aazad.AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad. (Source: PTI/ FB)

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Azad Samaj Party (Kanshiram) chief Chandra Shekhar Azad are set form an alliance for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The two leaders are expected to announce an alliance between their parties at a joint press conference in Lucknow on Thursday.

Party leaders said that the two parties have agreed to contest the upcoming Assembly elections together. The details of the alliance, including its name and seat-sharing, are expected to be announced at the press conference scheduled for 12 pm.

An AIMIM source confirmed the development to The Indian Express.

This is a developing story. Please refresh periodically for more updates.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Nikhila Henry
Nikhila Henry

Nikhila Henry is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, based in Hyderabad. With a career spanni... Read More

 

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