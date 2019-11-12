Owaisi on Ayodhya verdict: Don’t need ‘khairat’, our fight was for Babri Masjid

Expressing his dissatisfaction with the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue again, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday said his party was not in favour of the five acres of land proposed in the judgment for building a mosque.

“I speak for my party, we do not want this ‘khairat’ (donation or charity). Our fight was for a legal right, for a Babri Masjid. Our fight was not for, to get this piece of land,” PTI quoted Owaisi as saying.

Owaisi said the struggle for so many years was not for a piece of land. “Why did we have this patience so much. We went to the court, if it was a piece of land we could have accepted it somewhere else. But, from last 50 years, we have been fighting this case in a court of law with all the patience,” he said.

He also claimed that with this decision, the country has furthered on the path of “Hindu Rashtra”. “How attempts are being made to make Muslims in Imdia as second class citizens. Keep watching. Political disempowerment is happening. Nobody can deny this..bring NRC, citizen amendment bill, what message you are giving. My regret is that all the secular parties, their mouths are shut,” Owaisi said.

Owaisi also criticised the opposition parties for being silent on the issue.

After the Supreme Court announced the verdict in Ayodhya dispute case on Saturday, Owaisi had said the apex court is “indeed supreme but not infallible”. “Not satisfied with the verdict. The Supreme Court is indeed supreme but not infallible. We have full faith in the constitution, we were fighting for our right. We don’t need 5 acre land as donation. We should reject this 5 acre land offer, don’t patronize us,” Owaisi had said.

Bringing down the curtains on the decades-old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute case, the Supreme Court had Saturday ruled that the disputed 2.77-acre land in Ayodhya will be handed over to a trust for the construction of a Ram Temple. Reading out the unanimous verdict by five judges, Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi also directed the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government to allot a 5-acre land to the Sunni Waqf Board at a “suitable, prominent site” for building mosque.