Delhi court orders probe into alleged 2014 hate speech by Asaduddin Owaisi

A Delhi court ordered an investigation into the alleged hate speech made by All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimin (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in 2014. The FIR was filed based on an article published online in which Owaisi had delivered a speech allegedly promoting enmity between communities.

Metropolitan Magistrate Prayank Nayak issued direction on a protest plea filed against Delhi police’s closure report and said that the ACP concerned will personally supervise the investigation so as to avoid any further delay in this matter.

“No efforts have been made by the police with respect to the venue of the alleged hate speech or to inquire about any person, who was present in audience or otherwise at the time of delivery of his speech. It is also expected from the police to take all the available provisions in order to find about the video on the basis of which the present case came to be filed,” the court said.

The court listed the matter for March 26 and the police has been asked to file their report.

The complainant, Ajay Gautam – a social worker and a priest – had filed an FIR against the Hyderabad MP after reading the article. The complainant had sought lodging of an FIR in February 2015, for the alleged offences of promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, criminal conspiracy and intentional insult with intent to provoke with breach of peace under the Indian Penal Code among other things.

He later said he found that it was not the first time that the leader had delivered “hate speech and created terror and fear” in the minds of one community.

The police had lodged an FIR but said that the alleged video could not be authenticated nor could its source be traced by them and hence an untraced report was filed.

Gautam, however, filed a protest petition stating that the police officials failed to investigate the case properly and that the accused, being an influential person, was not called for joining any investigation.